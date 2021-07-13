Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,152,402 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.90.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.
The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lithium Americas by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
