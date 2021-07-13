loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

