loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.
loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
