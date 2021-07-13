LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $919,566.02 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $919,566.02 and approximately $3,664.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00224897 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001358 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00820877 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

