Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 2,544.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LGIQ remained flat at $$2.31 on Tuesday. 34,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,067. Logiq has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.