Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead Sells 10,407 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,220,012.61.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

