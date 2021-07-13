Lora D. Blum Sells 1,075 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NYSE:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NYSE:MNTV) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $20,618.50.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

