Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0126 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $85,896.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00393668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

