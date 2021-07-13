LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.37% of LSB Industries worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LXU stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSB Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.