Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.95. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00.

NYSE:LULU opened at $368.91 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

