Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LITE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.11. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,407. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

