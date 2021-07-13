Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) versus Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Critical Contrast

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Horizon Global and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.36 -$36.56 million N/A N/A Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 487.21 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Horizon Global has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Global has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Global and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global -4.97% N/A -7.61% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Summary

Horizon Global beats Luminar Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, and DHF, as well as Engetran, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBarg, and Witter Towbar brands. It serves original equipment(OE) manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, and municipality markets; and consumers through OEs, mass merchants, e-commerce channels, distributors, dealers, and independent installers. The company was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

