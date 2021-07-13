Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Cap of $410,474.36

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $410,474.36 and approximately $3,400.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

