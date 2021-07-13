Lyft, Inc. (NYSE:LYFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lyft, Inc. (NYSE:LYFT) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lyft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lyft posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyft will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lyft.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78.

Shares of LYFT opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

