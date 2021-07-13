Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $288,679.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00813815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

