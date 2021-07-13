Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,314,200 shares, a growth of 848.9% from the June 15th total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LYSCF remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $5.31.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

