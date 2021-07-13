MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.42% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $56,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

