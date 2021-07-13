MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Sells $128,618.88 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.