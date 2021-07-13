Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

