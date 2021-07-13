Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Acquires $50,001.75 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75.
MHLD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,314. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Maiden
