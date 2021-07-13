Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,072,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

