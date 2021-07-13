Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

