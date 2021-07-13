Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 877 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

