Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 66,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64.

