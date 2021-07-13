Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $325.84

Shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.84 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.23). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a PE ratio of -26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.84.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

