Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 1,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on MJDLF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

