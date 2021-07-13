Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Trading Up 2.8%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 221,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 825,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.44.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 49.31% and a positive return on equity of 39.11%.

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

