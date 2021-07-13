ManTech International Co. (NYSE:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NYSE:MANT) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NYSE:MANT remained flat at $$87.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 65,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,445. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.