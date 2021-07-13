Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,869. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

