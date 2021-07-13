Mariana Garavaglia Sells 1,896 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

PTON stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,037. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

