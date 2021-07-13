Mark A. Shaffer Sells 27,822 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $748,690.02.

LQDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 172,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,591. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

