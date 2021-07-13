Mark A. Shaffer Sells 27,822 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NYSE:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $748,690.02.
LQDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 172,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,591. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About Liquidity Services
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.