Mark R. Ziebell Sells 7,207 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 871,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,284. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

