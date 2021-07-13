Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.