Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,742,200 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

