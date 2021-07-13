Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $46.13 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $46.13 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.00954924 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.