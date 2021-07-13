Maro (MARO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $553,569.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $553,569.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 944,368,837 coins and its circulating supply is 487,343,681 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

