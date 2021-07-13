Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 12,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,640,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.