Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $19,402,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,985,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,851,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

