Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.60. Marriott International has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $159.98.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

