Mask Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.29 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00013926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $58.19 million and approximately $28.29 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

