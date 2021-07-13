MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $98,828.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00158454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,663.93 or 0.99909168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00954966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

