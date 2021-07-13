MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:MAV traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.89. 20,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865. The company has a market cap of C$152.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

