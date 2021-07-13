Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Up 5.3%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.