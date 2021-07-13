Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 926.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 12,927,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,237,609. Max Sound has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Max Sound
Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.