Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NYSE:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NYSE:MXIM) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,600 shares of company stock worth $4,868,420.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.