Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36. Maximus has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

