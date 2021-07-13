MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 668.7% from the June 15th total of 307,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDCA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDCA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 149,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,569. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

