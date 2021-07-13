Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $283.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.68. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

