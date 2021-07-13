Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MEDP) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.
Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.51. 145,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,262. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $196.12.
Medpace Company Profile
