Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires £149.94 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 34 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Tony Wood acquired 31 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

MGGT stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 433.40 ($5.66). 1,446,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 482.09. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

