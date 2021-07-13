Meme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Meme has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $514.51 or 0.01579484 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $2.05 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00379873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001337 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

